Ed Sheerans ketchupflessen leveren meer dan 3.000 pond op

16 augustus 2019

15u37

Bron: ANP

Dat Ed Sheeran (28) een grote passie heeft voor Ketchup, dat is al langer bekend, maar nu heeft de zanger die liefde ook voor het goede doel aangesproken. Samen met ketchupmerk Heinz maakte hij namelijk een eigen 'limited edition'-fles, de 'Edchup'. Drie van die flessen brachten meer dan 3.000 pond (zo'n 3.600 euro) voor het goede doel op.

In totaal werden er 150 flessen ‘Edchup’ gemaakt. Daarop is Sheerans tatoeage van de reguliere ketchupfles afgebeeld, en de flessen zijn verpakt in een luxe bewaardoos. De actie komt er naar aanleiding van 150 jaar Heinz. Drie van de ketchupflessen werden al geveild voor het goede doel, en brachten meer dan 3.000 pond op bij veilinghuis Christie’s. De ‘Shape of You’-zanger, zelf groot liefhebber van de saus, doneert het geld aan East Anglia's Children's Hospices en Rise Against Hunger.

Dan zijn er nog 104 flessen beschikbaar voor fans. De resterende ketchup wordt aan geselecteerde musea wereldwijd geschonken.

Sheeran schijnt zelfs zo dol te zijn op ketchup, dat zijn entourage tijdens het toeren altijd een aantal 'noodflessen' bij zich moet hebben.