Ed Sheeran breekt record: Divide-tournee is de meest lucratieve ooit TK

05 augustus 2019

06u52

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Ed Sheeran heeft een tourrecord op zijn naam staan. De Divide-tour van de Britse zanger heeft het record van U2 gebroken en heeft het meeste ooit opgebracht. Dat laat de zanger weten via Instagram.

U2 vestigde het record van ruim 661 miljoen euro in 2011 met de 360°-tour. En met nog twaalf optredens te gaan zit Ed er al een miljoen boven, weet The Guardian. Wel is er een erg groot verschil tussen het aantal optredens: de tour van U2 bestond uit 110 optredens, terwijl Ed al in 2017 is begonnen met zijn Divide-tour en in totaal wel 255 concerten geeft.

Het is daarom ook niet heel gek dat ook de bezoekersaantallen van Sheeran die van de tour van U2 voorbijsteken. Zo'n 7,3 miljoen fans kwamen op U2 af; Ed Sheeran heeft al 8,5 miljoen fans naar zich toe weten te trekken.

Ed is in ieder geval erg blij en bedankt zijn fans via Instagram uitbundig voor het bezoeken van zijn shows.