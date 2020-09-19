Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson verliest geduld en rukt eigen poort uit de muur TK

Bron: TMZ 0 Celebrities Hij is nog maar pas genezen van corona, maar Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson heeft duidelijk niet aan kracht ingeboet. De acteur verloor vrijdag zijn geduld toen de stroom uitviel en zijn elektrische poort daardoor niet meer open kon. Zijn oplossing? Het hele ding uit de muur rukken. “Niet mijn beste moment”, klinkt het schaapachtig op Instagram.

Als The Rock in tijdsnood zit, loop je hem maar beter niet voor de voeten. “Een man moet nu eenmaal naar zijn werk”, verklaarde de krachtpatser bij de beelden van zijn losgerukte poort. Door stevige stormen was de stroom in de omgeving van zijn woonst uitgevallen, waardoor het hek niet meer openging. “Ik heb nog geprobeerd om het hydraulische systeem te resetten, en normaal werkt dat, maar deze keer niet.” Toen hij naar het bedrijf belde en te horen kreeg dat hij nog 45 minuten moest wachten op een technieker, nam hij het heft in eigen handen.

“Op dat moment stonden er al honderden crewleden van een productie op mij te wachten om aan de werkdag te beginnen”, aldus Johnson. “Dus ik deed wat ik moest doen. Ik heb geduwd, getrokken en uiteindelijk de poort volledig weggerukt. Ik heb het uit de muur getrokken, het stalen mechanisme doorgescheurd en het ding op het gras gegooid.”

Uiteindelijk was het zijn securityteam die de techniekers moesten uitleggen wat er gebeurd was, aangezien de acteur naar zijn werk vertrokken was. “Ze waren blijkbaar vol ongeloof en vonden het heel verontrustend dat ik het ding had kunnen losrukken. Niet mijn beste moment, maar ik moest echt naar mijn werk.” De man voegde er nog een kleine reclameboodschap aan toe: “Ik ben duidelijk 100% klaar om Black Adam te spelen”, knipoogt hij naar zijn opkomende superheldenrol. De prijs voor de beste reactie gaat echter naar collega Ryan Reynolds: “De poort gaat in de andere richting open, Dwayne.”