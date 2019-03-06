Dwayne Johnson verrast zijn vader met een nieuw huis SD

Bron: Metro 0 Celebrities Hij mag er dan stoer uitzien, diep vanbinnen heeft Dwayne Johnson (46) een hart van goud. Nadat hij eerder al een huis voor zijn moeder kocht, doet hij nu hetzelfde voor zijn vader Rocky. En die wordt daar erg emotioneel van, zo blijkt.

“Ik heb net mijn vader gebeld”, vertelt Johnson in een filmpje op Instagram. “Wat een geweldig gesprek was dat. Ik moest het gewoon met jullie delen. Twee, drie weken geleden belde ik mijn vader op. Ik zei: ‘Kijk, je bent waarschijnlijk gelukkig waar je nu bent, maar ik wil iets voor je doen. Ik wil een nieuw huis voor je kopen. Waar je ook maar wil wonen, daar kan je wonen.’ Hij kon het niet geloven", vertelt de ‘Fast and Furious’-acteur. Zijn vader, Rocky, werd toen hij dertien jaar oud was op kerstdag het huis uit gegooid en gedwongen om op straat te overleven. Het bezitten van een huis heeft dus een extra dimensie voor de man.

Volgens Johnson belde zijn vader hem om te vertellen dat hij opgewonden en nerveus was om naar huizen te gaan kijken in Florida, waar Rocky vandaan komt. “Mijn vader is zo'n typische sterke, stoere man”, vertelt The Rock. “Ik zei: ‘Waarom ben je in hemelsnaam nerveus?’ En hij antwoordde, zoekend naar woorden: ‘Wel, niemand heeft me ooit opgebeld om me te vertellen dat ze een huis voor me zouden kopen. Het feit dat jij dat doet, mijn zoon ... Ik ben zo trots op je en ik hou zoveel van je.’” Die uiting van liefde raakte een gevoelige snaar bij Johnson. “Ik heb mijn vader nog nooit zo horen praten. Het voelde goed. Weet je, mijn vader hield me goed onder de duim. Hij was streng maar rechtvaardig en hoewel ik dat toen verschrikkelijk vond, ben ik hem er nu dankbaar voor. Ik ben blij dat ik iets heb kunnen terugdoen voor diegenen die me hebben opgevoed. Ik houd ook van jou, papa.”

Met Kerstmis kocht Johnson al een huis voor zijn moeder Ata. Hij gaf haar een gouden ticket, waarop stond: “We houden van je mama, vrolijk kerstfeest. Dit Willy Wonka gouden ticket is goed voor ... een nieuw huis!”