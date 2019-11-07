Duizenden fans reppen zich naar het huis van Chris Brown voor grote uitverkoop Redactie

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Fans van rapper Chris Brown stonden woensdag massaal voor zijn deur nadat de rapper ze had uitgenodigd voor een ‘yard sale’. Chris Brown kondigde de grote garageverkoop zelf aan via Instagram. Duizenden mensen trokken naar zijn tuin in het Californische Tarzana.

Sommige fans stonden om 7 uur al te wachten. Fans die later verschenen konden volgens Billboard op een wachttijd van vijf uur rekenen. In een filmpje op Instagram is te zien hoe zijn straat compleet vol staat met mensen. Wie geluk had kon voor een zacht prijsje exclusieve kleding en schoenen van de rapper kopen. De meeste kledingstukken gingen weg voor 10 tot 50 dollar.

Om de fans een beetje te verkoelen, werd water en ijs uitgedeeld. Het was woensdag ongeveer 22 graden in de Amerikaanse staat. Voor de fans die het gemist hebben, is donderdag een nieuwe kans. Tussen 10 uur en 19 uur krijgen ze weer toegang tot de ‘yard sale’.