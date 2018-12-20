Duits glamourkoppel Helene Fischer en Florian Silbereisen (Klubbb3) uit elkaar mvdb

20 december 2018

00u24

Het Duitse sterrenkoppel Helene Fischer en Florian Silbereisen zijn uit elkaar. De twee hebben na dik tien jaar een einde aan hun relatie gemaakt.

Helene maakte het nieuws bekend via een emotionele post op Instagram. De 34-jarige zangeres zegt dat er een nieuwe man in haar leven is en dat zij en Florian als vrienden uit elkaar zijn gegaan. De superster die meer dan 15 miljoen albums verkocht en met haar tijdloze hit ‘Atemlos durch die Nacht’ in menige Oostenrijkse après-skibar is te horen, vulde in september nog met gemak het voetbalstadion Gelredome in Arnhem. In 2015 speelde ze in een uitverkochte Ethias Arena (Hasselt).

Florian is bij ons vooral bekend als lid van Klubbb3, het zangtrio met Christoff en Jan Smit.