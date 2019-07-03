Dua Lipa ontwerpt kledinglijn Redactie

03 juli 2019

13u22

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Dua Lipa (23) kan zich nu ook modeontwerpster noemen. De zangeres heeft voor Pepe Jeans haar allereerste kledinglijn ontworpen. Dat maakte ze zelf bekend via social media.

"Ik wilde over ontwerpen leren zodat ik me op een andere manier kan uitdrukken. Ik heb altijd kleren in mijn hoofd die ik zou willen dragen en nu heb ik daar eindelijk iets mee kunnen doen", aldus Dua. De zangeres liet zich voor de collectie inspireren door haar jeugd in Londen en het huidige straatbeeld. "Kleding die modern is, draagbaar en betaalbaar. Iets waar ik voor sta en wat mijn fans vertegenwoordigt. Ik heb deze lijn ontworpen met jullie in mijn hoofd.”

Wat voor soort kledingstukken Dua allemaal heeft bedacht, maakt ze nog niet bekend. Wel deelt ze alvast een foto van een glimmend zilveren jurkje van haar hand. De collectie is vanaf 3 september beschikbaar.

Voor de zangeres is een samenwerking met Pepe Jeans niet vreemd. Dua was het gezicht van de zomercampagne van het Britse label.