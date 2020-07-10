Drijft Khloé Kardashian het te ver met plastische chirurgie? “Ze is onherkenbaar!” LOV

12u58 0 Celebrities “Wat is er gebeurd met het gezicht van Khloé Kardashian?” vragen fans van de 36-jarige realityster zich af. Al voor de zoveelste keer komt Khloé door foto's in opspraak, omdat ze onherkenbaar is geworden. Zo dachten heel wat fans bij één van haar laatste Instagramfoto’s dat het om jongere zus Kylie ging.

Om reclame te maken voor Talentless, het kledingmerk van ex-schoonbroer Scott Disick, plaatste Khloé Kardashian een foto van zichzelf in een trui uit de laatste collectie. “Ik zie er zo jong uit! Ik hou ervan! Misschien is het door de hoodie?”, schrijft ze in het onderschrift. Daarop volgde een storm van reacties, want bijna niemand lijkt de realityster nog te herkennen. “Misschien is het de trui, of misschien is het omdat je een volledig nieuw gezicht hebt?” merkt iemand op. Een andere volger verwarde Khloé met haar 14 jaar jongere zusje. “Ik dacht even dat dit Kylie Jenner was.”

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Het is niet de eerste keer dat Khloé in opspraak komt om haar veranderende looks. In mei ontketende ze wederom een storm van reacties, nadat haar gezicht er wel héél anders uitzag dan gewoonlijk. “Geen idee of Khloé Kardashian een chirurg of een app gebruikt heeft voor dit nieuwe gezicht, maar ik wil er ook één”, liet een van haar volgers weten. “Khloé Kardashian komt als een compleet ander persoon uit lockdown. Wow!”, schreef iemand anders.

Haar volgers lijken het in ieder geval eens te zijn dat het veranderde uiterlijk van Khloé niet het gevolg is van (te) veel make-up, maar wel van een bezoekje aan de plastische chirurg. Iets wat ze zelf al jaren in alle toonaarden ontkent. In het verleden zou ze wel fillers hebben gebruikt, maar de realityster was daar naar eigen zeggen geen fan van. Een neuscorrectie en bilvergroting (waar veel fans haar van verdenken) heeft ze niét laten doen, zegt ze.