Drew Barrymore is muze van kledinglijn Justin Bieber

27 juni 2019

15u45

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Het kledinglabel van Justin Bieber, genaamd Drew House, heeft niet alleen een muze in naamgenoot Drew Barrymore gevonden, maar ook een goede PR-dame. Bieber heeft t-shirts gemaakt met foto’s van Barrymore erop, die de actrice heeft gedeeld via sociale media.

Drew postte twee foto’s waarop de shirts met haar beeltenis te zien zijn en plaatste daar een hartje bij. Op een foto is Justin te zien in een shirt met Drew uit haar E.T.-periode. Op de andere foto showt een model een shirt met een recentere foto van haar erop.

Barrymore draagt zelf ook kleding van het label dat haar voornaam draagt. Zo postte ze in april een foto waarop ze te zien is in een Drew House-shirt.