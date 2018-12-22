Drew Barrymore in tranen: “Soms haalt het leven je zomaar onderuit” SD

22 december 2018

12u41 0 Celebrities De Amerikaanse actrice Drew Barrymore (43) heeft met een reeks foto's en video’s op Instagram onomwonden duidelijk gemaakt dat achter de schone schijn van Hollywood ook bittere realiteit heerst.

In een openhartige Instagramvideo vertelt de actrice van onder meer ‘Bad Girls’ en ‘50 First Dates’ dat ze net zoals anderen weleens onzeker is en kampt met zelfdestructieve gedachten.

Ze lanceerde daarom een vijfdelige serie getiteld #TheWayItLooksToUs, waarin ze telkens enerzijds het ideaalbeeld en anderzijds de realiteit laat zien. De actrice spoort anderen aan om hetzelfde te doen. De thema’s die aan bod komen zijn onder meer: kinderen, leven, welbevinden en relaties.

In tranen

De meest frappante boodschap deelde ze vrijdag. Ze toont daarbij twee foto’s. Eentje waarop ze mooi opgemaakt is en er gelukkig uitziet, en eentje waarop ze in tranen uitbarst. “Op sommige dagen voel ik me echt goed”, verwijst ze naar de eerste foto. “Ik kan er dan mooi uitzien na twee uur in de haar- en make-upstoel en met behulp van professionele fotografie en belichting. Maar wat ik niet kan verbergen, is dat ik het soms moeilijk heb en dan zie ik er niet zo goed uit”, doelt ze op de tweede foto. “Ik besef dat ik geluk heb en dat mijn problemen oplosbaar zijn. Daarvoor ben ik enorm dankbaar. Maar soms neemt het leven een vreemde wending en voel je je rotslecht. Dan huilen we en rapen we al onze moed bijeen om er weer bovenop te komen, stap voor stap”, klinkt het. “Kan iemand zich daarin vinden?”

Menselijkheid

Haar oprechte uiteenzetting kon op heel wat bijval rekenen van haar volgers. “Bedankt om je menselijkheid te tonen. Je bent altijd een enorme inspiratie geweest voor mij. Je straalt zo veel positiviteit uit. Je bent zo liefdevol”, klinkt het onder meer.

De voormalige kindster, die bekend werd door haar rol als de 7-jarige Gertie in ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’, scheidde twee jaar geleden na vier jaar huwelijk van haar derde man, de acteur Will Kopelman. De breuk bezorgde haar veel verdriet en “voelde aan als een droom die uiteen spatte”, vertelde de actrice destijds in de ‘Ellen DeGeneres Show’. Toch kwam ze er weer bovenop, dankzij haar twee dochters, Frankie en Olive. “Uiteindelijk heb ik toch mijn droom kunnen waarmaken: twee gezonde dochters. Will en ik blijven ons best doen om de beste mogelijke co-ouders voor hen te zijn. Het is niet altijd gemakkelijk, maar ik laat de mooie momenten niet overschaduwen door bitterheid.”