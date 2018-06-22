Drew Barrymore (43) dankt schminkster voor eerlijke met-en-zonder-foto: "Ik huil telkens als ik je make-up weer van mijn gezicht haal"
Nikkie is een bekende YouTube-ster met meer dan 10 miljoen volgers voor haar kanaal NikkieTutorials. Deze week vloog ze naar de VS voor een event van de eigen make-uplijn van Drew Barrymore. De Nederlandse outte zich daar in een moeite door als grote fan van Barrymore. En die liefde bleek wederzijds.
@nikkietutorials and A full face of @flowerbeauty PRODUCT AVAIL now @ultabeauty THE POWER OF MAKE UP ON NIKKIE’S YOU TUBE NOW! LINK IN BIO I cannot tell you what a big deal this is for me! I love her and when you live in the beauty world, she is a rock star! Getting to do this with her, where she famously does her half face make up is so cool. And I love her personally. We spent three days together, and had such a nice ease and short hand by the end. And yet it is the beginning of a beautiful friendship. I am so excited to know her and continue to learn from her as well. I mean look at this picture. Nikkie is the power of what beauty is today! Check out our video! #soproud #sohonored many prouducts used in this but a few key pieces are AUSTIN WANDERLUST PALLET lip is MIRACLE MATTE LIQUID LIP in SCARLET LETTER and our new Liquid foundation LIGHT ILLUSION that has changed my life. Ps Nikkie! I wish I could have preserved this look forever! I cry as I am washing your make up off every time!
Drew Barrymore postte een met-en-zonder-foto op Instagram en bezong de talenten van Nikkie. De actrice omschreef haar als "rockster van de beautywereld" en voegde eraan toe: "PS, Nikkie, ik wou dat ik deze look voor altijd kon behouden! Ik ween telkens als ik jouw schmink er weer afhaal!" De Instagrampost kreeg al meer dan 308.000 likes en duizenden reacties. "Je ziet er in beide gevallen goed uit", bijvoorbeeld. Of nog: "Je bent echt moedig".
Drew Barrymore - al erg jong wereldberoemd geworden als kindsterretje in de Spielbergfilm 'E.T.' uit 1982 - is niet aan haar proefstuk toe. In juli vorig jaar plaatste ze ook al een erg 'natuurlijke' foto van haar gezicht zonder maquillage: "OMG, hoe kon ik het zover laten komen?" Goed voor 109.000 likes.
Instagrammers waarderen duidelijk haar openheid en eerlijkheid. Ze laat dan ook zichzelf graag zien zoals ze is. Ze zei daar onlangs laconiek over aan de New York Times: "90 procent van de tijd draag ik nul make-up".
