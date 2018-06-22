Drew Barrymore (43) dankt schminkster voor eerlijke met-en-zonder-foto: "Ik huil telkens als ik je make-up weer van mijn gezicht haal"



Joeri Vlemings

22 juni 2018

21u54 0 Celebrities Actrices en ander bekend volk krijgen we meestal stevig opgemaakt en geschminkt te zien, zelden of nooit als ze 's morgens recht uit hun bed stappen. De 43-jarige Drew Barrymore durfde het wél aan om op Instagram een onthullende foto te posten van haar half ongeschminkte en half gemaquilleerde gezicht. Ze bewierookte zo haar nieuwe vriendin, make-upartieste Nikkie de Jager. Maar Barrymore kreeg zélf lof voor haar "moed".

Nikkie is een bekende YouTube-ster met meer dan 10 miljoen volgers voor haar kanaal NikkieTutorials. Deze week vloog ze naar de VS voor een event van de eigen make-uplijn van Drew Barrymore. De Nederlandse outte zich daar in een moeite door als grote fan van Barrymore. En die liefde bleek wederzijds.

Drew Barrymore postte een met-en-zonder-foto op Instagram en bezong de talenten van Nikkie. De actrice omschreef haar als "rockster van de beautywereld" en voegde eraan toe: "PS, Nikkie, ik wou dat ik deze look voor altijd kon behouden! Ik ween telkens als ik jouw schmink er weer afhaal!" De Instagrampost kreeg al meer dan 308.000 likes en duizenden reacties. "Je ziet er in beide gevallen goed uit", bijvoorbeeld. Of nog: "Je bent echt moedig".

Drew Barrymore - al erg jong wereldberoemd geworden als kindsterretje in de Spielbergfilm 'E.T.' uit 1982 - is niet aan haar proefstuk toe. In juli vorig jaar plaatste ze ook al een erg 'natuurlijke' foto van haar gezicht zonder maquillage: "OMG, hoe kon ik het zover laten komen?" Goed voor 109.000 likes.

Instagrammers waarderen duidelijk haar openheid en eerlijkheid. Ze laat dan ook zichzelf graag zien zoals ze is. Ze zei daar onlangs laconiek over aan de New York Times: "90 procent van de tijd draag ik nul make-up".

#becomingsheila OH MY GOD How did I let it get this bad. Base and brows needed. Must become her. #santaclaritadiet here we go again. Season two. Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@drewbarrymore) op 31 jul 2017 om 18:49 CEST