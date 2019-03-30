Drama, make-up en miljoenen op de bank: wie is YouTube-fenomeen Jeffree Star, en wat doet hij vandaag in Brussel? MVO

30 maart 2019

07u00 0 Celebrities YouTube-ster Jeffree Star (33) zakt vandaag af naar Brussel voor enkele meet & greets met fans. De jongeman is niet alleen bekend vanwege zijn realityshow op YouTube, maar ook vanwege zijn persoonlijke make-up-lijn. Hij is één van de jongste selfmade miljonairs ter wereld.

De meet & greet in Brussel werd georganiseerd door Ici Paris XL. Het cosmeticabedrijf lanceerde een wedstrijd waarmee enthousiaste fans een ontmoeting met Jeffree konden winnen. Maar waarom staan zoveel mensen daarvoor te springen?

Wie is Jeffree Star?

In de vroege jaren 2000, toen MySpace nog het sociale netwerk bij uitstek was, stond Star bekend als de koning van het internet. Zijn opmerkelijke, androgyne uiterlijk trok meteen de aandacht. Hij stond bekend om zijn harde, controversiële uitspraken en zijn totale onverschilligheid tegenover wat anderen van hem dachten. “Ik zeg wat ik denk”, klonk het. “Wie daar niet mee akkoord gaat kan ophoepelen.”

Star identificeert zich niet als dragqueen, maar hij is genderfluïde. “Mensen noemen me ‘hij’, maar soms ook ‘zij’, en het maakt me eigenlijk niet uit. Elk zelfstandig naamwoord is goed, ik ben een alien”, grapt hij.

Maar ook lang na de val van MySpace en de opkomst van Facebook, Instagram en YouTube blijft Star waanzinnig populair. Tot een jaar geleden was het iets stiller rond de blogger, maar dankzij het YouTube-programma ‘The Secret World Of Jeffree Star’, een documentaire door Shane Dawson (een ander YouTube-fenomeen), werd hij opnieuw op de kaart gezet. Met 11 miljoen volgers die week na week aan zijn lippen hangen is het geen wonder dat Jeffree betaald wordt door de website, maar éigenlijk is hij zodanig rijk dat hij helemaal geen extra inkomsten via het internet meer nodig heeft.

(Lees verder onder video)

Groot geld

“Veel mensen snappen niet wat ik precies doe voor de kost”, legt Star uit. “Ik heb tien bedrijven, naast het grote cosmeticabedrijf dat ik run onder mijn eigen naam. Ik ben jong begonnen met slim investeren in aandelen, en daar komt het grootste deel van mijn fortuin vandaan.”

Zo vertelt hij in de docu onder andere dat één van zijn kleerkasten een gigantische, branddichte kluis is, die vergrendeld wordt met een beveiligingscode. De kast is volgeladen met designer-handtassen, schoenen, jassen en alle soorten luxe-items die je je maar kan inbeelden. “Hoe zeldzamer, hoe liever, want ik verzamel mode. De meeste dingen draag ik zelfs niet. Het is een beetje zoals kunstverzamelaars.” Eén handtas kost al gemakkelijk 250.000 dollar, de volledige waarde van de kast zit rond de 7 miljoen dollar.

In totaal zou Star zo’n 50 miljoen dollar (44,5 miljoen euro) op de bank hebben staan. Opmerkelijk, gezien hij niet afkomstig is uit een rijke familie. Hij verdiende al zijn geld op eigen kracht.

Make-up artiest

“Al sinds mijn dertiende ben ik geobsedeerd door make-up, en uiteindelijk ben ik er goed in geworden”, klinkt het. In zijn tienerjaren begon Jeffree naar clubs te gaan “in minirokjes en hoge hakken”, legt hij uit. “Ik ontmoette er celebrities die mijn make-up mooi vonden, en ze vroegen me dan om die van hen ook te doen. Vaak voor bepaalde projecten, fotoshoots of video’s. In andere woorden: terwijl andere kinderen braaf naar school gingen en hun huiswerk deden, zat Jeffree Star in grote landhuizen en muziekvideo’s, mensen te schminken en tonnen geld te verdienen”, lacht hij.

In 2007 begon hij met het opnemen van zijn eigen muziek. Zijn eerste en enige album heette ‘Beauty Killer’ en verscheen in 2009. Hij werkte samen met artiesten als Young Money en Nicki Minaj. Zijn videoclips werden al 25 miljoen keer bekeken.

(Lees verder onder video)

Privéleven

Jeffree woont samen met zijn vriend Nathan Swandt (25) in een grote villa te Calabasas, Californië. Nathan had er geen idee van wie Jeffree precies was toen ze elkaar leerden kennen. “Hij had bovendien ook nog nooit van het merk Gucci gehoord”, vertelt Star al oogrollend. “Maar dat was fijn, omdat hij mij leuk vond voor mijn karakter, en niet vanwege de dingen die ik had - want hij viel uit de lucht toen hij ontdekte hoeveel er op mijn rekening stond.” Nathan werkt momenteel in de pakhuizen van Jeffree Star Cosmetics.

(Lees verder onder de foto: Jeffree en zijn vriend Nathan)

Geen geheimen

Jeffree is onder andere populair omdat hij erg openlijk vertelt over de stappen die hij onderneemt om zijn uiterlijk te onderhouden. Zo maakte hij een documentaire waarin hij bekende dat hij slechte plastische chirurgie liet uitvoeren, en toonde hij ook hoe hij het probleem jaren later eindelijk liet herstellen.

(Lees verder onder video)

Jeffree Star Cosmetics

Jeffree verdient vandaag de dag ongeveer 10.500 dollar per post op sociale media, met als grootste digitale inkomst zijn YouTube-kanaal. Zijn voornaamste prestatie is echter het oprichten van Jeffree Star Cosmetics, zijn eigen cosmeticabedrijf waarvan de producten binnenkort ook in ons land verkrijgbaar zullen zijn.

Toen Star in 2016 besloot zijn eigen make-upcollectie op te starten begon hij klein met enkele lipsticks. Naast lipsticks heeft Star ondertussen onder andere ook highlighters en oogschaduwpaletten in zijn collectie. Tot voor kort kon je die in België enkel in handen krijgen door ze in te voeren uit Amerika (met alle douanekosten vandien). Vanaf 26 oktober is dat probleem verleden tijd, want dan liggen de producten exclusief bij Ici Paris XL in de rekken.

Ruzie, ruzie en nog eens ruzie

Maar hetgeen waarvoor Jefree nog het meest bekend is, is ongetwijfeld dat hij het aan de stok heeft met alles en iedereen. Zijn gevatte uitspraken en gebrek aan een ‘verbale filter’ zorgden er al meer dan eens voor drama.

Zo brak Kat Von D in 2016 met Jeffree na tien jaar vriendschap, naar eigen zeggen omdat ze zijn “haatdragende, racistische uitspraken niet langer kon verdragen”. Via Facebook liet ze weten dat ze de make-up die in samenwerking met Jeffree werd gemaakt niet meer zou verkopen.

(Lees verder onder foto)

Zijn meest recente vete is er eentje met Kylie Jenner, die al even aansleept, maar tot een crescendo kwam toen Kylie door Forbes Magazine werd uitgeroepen tot de jongste ‘selfmade miljonair’ ooit.

“Die titel kreeg ze alleen maar omdat ik hem geweigerd heb”, viel Star uit op Twitter. “Dus ze moesten iémand kiezen.” In het verleden spotte hij al eerder met Jenner, die ook de kost verdient met haar eigen cosmeticalijn. Hij noemde haar producten ‘ondermaats’ en ‘veel te duur’. Hij postte op YouTube verschillende reviews waarin hij haar met de grond gelijk maakte. Hij was dit keer niet de enige die zich vragen stelde: Kylie werd immers sinds haar jeugd al opgehemeld in de realityshow ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, iets waar ze zelf niets voor hoefde te doen. Dat terwijl Jeffree inderdaad zijn eigen fortuin samenstelde zonder dat hij op voorhand al beroemd was.

I declined the feature so they had to pick someone... https://t.co/j7eK4LXoBd Jeffree Star(@ JeffreeStar) link

Star heeft echter geen last van zijn kwalijke reputatie als ruziestoker, hij lacht er zelfs mee. Als grapje noemde hij één van zijn vele hondjes ‘Drama’.

Uitverkocht

Wie na het lezen van dit artikel zodanig geïntrigeerd is dat hij of zij Jeffree Star ook wel eens wil ontmoeten, is er hoogstwaarschijnlijk aan voor de moeite. Alle plaatsen voor de meet & greet in het Rocco Forte Hotel in Brussel vandaag, zijn bezet, zo laat de organisatie weten via Facebook.