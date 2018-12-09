Drake showt tatoeage van uil op zijn borst KD

09 december 2018

10u06

Bron: ANP/Instagram 0 Celebrities Drake (32) heeft een grote uil op zijn borst laten tatoeëren. Dat blijkt uit een filmpje dat de Canadese rapper zelf op Instagram plaatste.

Drake, die vrijdag zeven nominaties in de wacht sleepte voor de Grammy Awards, heeft de video gemaakt aan de rand van het zwembad. Nippend aan een cocktail rapt hij mee met het nummer ‘Intro’ van Smiley_61st.

De tatoeage van Drake is in het filmpje niet volledig te zien, wel toont hij duidelijk de vleugels die reiken tot zijn schouders. De uil is het symbool voor het OVO Sound-label van Drake.