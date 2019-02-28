Drake geeft fortuin uit aan nieuwe auto KD

28 februari 2019

08u28

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Het gaat meer dan goed met de carrière van Drake (32), die onlangs zijn tweede Grammy in ontvangst nam. De rapper boert zo goed, dat hij zichzelf een nieuw wagentje cadeau deed ter waarde van bijna 5,5 ton euro. Dit meldt The Daily Mail.

Drake kocht de Mercedes-Maybach G 650 Landaulet, een zeer exclusieve terreinwagen met kenmerken van een cabriolet.

De zanger kocht de auto bij zijn vaste autodealer in Toronto, Tony Bet, die eerder deze maand een foto van de wagen op Instagram plaatste. De exclusieve auto stond toen nog in Istanbul en is daarna verscheept naar Amerika. Drake voegde er nog voor 45.000 euro aan extra opties aan toe, om de wagen nog exclusiever te maken.