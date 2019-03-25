Dr. Dre haalt uit naar celebs die beschuldigd worden van universiteitsfraude, maar sponsort zélf de school van zijn dochter Redactie

Dr. Dre deelde dit weekend een trotse post over zijn dochter die is aangenomen op universiteit USC, maar critici herinnerden de rapper er al snel aan dat hij behoorlijke financiële banden heeft met dat onderwijsinstituut.

Dre deelde in zijn bericht een sneer uit naar de onlangs gearresteerde ouders die ervan verdacht worden geld te hebben betaald om hun kinderen op prestigieuze scholen te krijgen. “Mijn dochter is op eigen kracht aangenomen op USC. Geen celstraf!”, schreef hij bij een foto waarop hij poseert met dochter Truly.

De muziekproducent, die eigenlijk Andre Young heet, is echter een grote donor van USC. In 2013 schonk hij samen met collega Jimmy Iovine maar liefst 70 miljoen dollar aan de universiteit in Los Angeles om een nieuw studieprogramma op te realiseren. Sindsdien staat zijn naam op het gebouw van de ‘Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation’.

Na de kritiek van zijn volgers, heeft Dr. Dre zijn post verwijderd. Hij heeft verder niet gereageerd op het commentaar.