Doutzen Kroes onder vuur na ongelukkige opmerking: "Thank you, coronavirus, thank you"

22 maart 2020

Topmodel Doutzen Kroes heeft in een video op online platform Instagram haar excuses aangeboden, nadat ze eerder via sociale media een bericht de wereld had ingeslingerd waarin ze het coronavirus bedankte.

“Wees dankbaar, blijf bewust, dingen zullen nooit meer hetzelfde zijn! Bedankt coronavirus”, postte de Nederlandse Doutzen. Even later werd ze overstelpt door kritiek en negatieve reacties. Een van de reacties was afkomstig van programmamaker Tim Hofman, die haar het verwijt maakte geen oog te hebben voor mensen die nu eenzaam sterven aan het virus of voor al die mensen die niet aanwezig kunnen zijn op de begrafenis van hun geliefden. “Thank you, coronavirus. Thank you”, schreef hij spottend op Twitter.

Vanwege de vele reacties verwijderde Doutzen haar post en heeft die inmiddels vervangen door een video op haar Instagram Stories. Daarin betuigt ze spijt en laat ze weten dat het nooit haar intentie is geweest om mensen te kwetsen.

“Het was niet bedoeld zo”, zo begint ze haar videoboodschap. “Voor mij was het bedoeld als inspiratie, om hoop te geven.” En ze vervolgt: “Als ik zelf geconfronteerd word met iets negatiefs, dan kijk ik of ik het kan omdraaien om er toch iets positiefs uit te halen, om licht te geven. Ik weet dat er mensen overlijden, mensen in angst leven en dat dokters en hulpverleners 24/7 werken.” Ze sluit af met woorden van spijt richting iedereen die ze gekwetst heeft.

ik weet 't ff niet. er ging, en gaat, veel mis in de wereld. en dat virus zal wel iets veranderen (hopelijk, in the end), maar een virus bedanken op het moment dat er duizenden mensen eenzaam liggen te sterven... een van ons twee is iig toondoof. https://t.co/sApBe5zTJg pic.twitter.com/ASLTnu99jw Tim Hofman(@ debroervanroos) link