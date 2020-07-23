Doutzen Kroes komt met coronacomplot: “Willen ze wel dat we gezond zijn?” Redactie

23 juli 2020

12u02

Bron: AD/ANP 0 Celebrities Doutzen Kroes heeft gisteravond op Instagram een post geplaatst waarin zij haar gedachten over de coronacrisis met haar volgers deelt. De Friese superster heeft naar eigen zeggen de afgelopen maanden ‘urenlang research’ gedaan, wat heel veel vragen heeft opgeleverd.

“Ik ben een tijdje stil geweest, omdat ik heb geprobeerd om alles te begrijpen, maar ik begrijp het niet”, schrijft Kroes. “Mijn vragen zijn: willen ze dat wij gezond zijn? Waarom is het boosten van ons immuunsysteem met vitamines en voedsel dat rijk is aan voedingsstoffen geen onderdeel om corona te bestrijden? Willen ze dat we verenigd of verdeeld zijn?”

Ze suggereert zelfs dat media, de farmaceutische industrie, regeringen en grote bedrijven verkeerde motieven zouden nastreven in deze donkere tijden. “Is het gemakkelijker om een ​​door angst gedreven samenleving te beheersen? Willen ze het beste voor ons? En met ‘zij’ heb ik het over de media, de farmaceutische industrie, onze regeringen en alle grote bedrijven die heel andere belangen hebben dan de onze, zo lijkt het.”

Kroes vindt het raar dat ‘zes bedrijven (bijna) alle media bezitten, is dat niet een belangenconflict? En hoe werken de systemen waar we allemaal in zitten? Wie profiteert ervan? Ik heb altijd vragen gesteld, ik ben geboren in een familie die nooit gewoon volgde.’

Het bericht is inmiddels 16.000 keer geliked. Haar zus Rens Kroes baarde eerder opzien met een betoog op Instagram waarin zij volgers adviseerde om klei te drinken omdat dat gezond zou zijn. Darmwetenschappers raadden toen af dit te doen. Rens reageerde hierop door te zeggen dat ‘de wetenschap ook maar een mening is.’