Dolly Parton gaat viraal met haar eigen meme challenge

lvds

24 januari 2020

14u27 0 Celebrities Er is weer een nieuwe challenge trending op het wereldwijde web. Countryzangeres Dolly Parton (74) stuurde een collage met vier verschillende foto’s van zichzelf de ether in en creëerde daarmee per ongeluk een nieuwe challenge, die meteen viraal ging.

Dit keer geen foto’s van jezelf uit de oude doos, wel vier verschillende beelden die passen bij een specifiek sociaal medium. De challenge ontstond nadat de 74-jarige Dolly Parton als eerste zo’n collage losliet op haar 2,6 miljoen Instagram-volgers. Daarin toont ze met vier foto’s van zichzelf hoe ze eruit ziet op de sociale mediaplatformen LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram en Tinder.

De LinkedIn versie toont Parton in een nette blazer, op Facebook is ze te zien in een ‘Holly-Dolly’ kersttrui, de Instagramfoto toont een stoer kiekje van de countyzangeres en op de Tinderfoto is Dolly’s uitdagende Playboy Magazine look te zien.

De bedoeling? De challenge daagt je uit om vier foto’s te vinden die verschillende kanten van jezelf tonen op sociale media: de professionele, aangename, stijlvolle en zwoele jij.

Velen volgden Dolly’s voorbeeld waardoor de #DollyPartonChallenge trending is op Twitter en al meer dan 20.000 mensen de uitdaging aangingen op Instagram. Ook in ons land zien we de challenge voorbij komen. Q-dj’s Maarten Vancoillie en Dorothee Dauwe en de Thuis-acteurs sprongen al op de Dolly Parton-kar. Wat een trendsetter, die Dolly! Iets voor jou?