Dochtertje voor televisieman van Meghan Markle en 'Pretty Little Liars'-actrice

09 oktober 2018

11u58

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Patrick J. Adams (37) en Troian Bellisario (32) zijn voor het eerst ouders geworden. Het acteurskoppel verwelkomde deze week een dochter, zo laten ze beiden weten op Instagram.

"Dank aan iedereen die onze privacy heeft gerespecteerd tijdens deze ongelooflijke en mooie tijd. Iedereen is gelukkig en gezond en we genieten van ieder moment", schrijft Patrick, bij een foto waarop te zien is hoe Troian en hij het handje van hun dochter vasthouden. "Ik hoop dat ze een krachtige vrouw wordt, die altijd haar mening durft te geven en leeft zonder angst."

Het acteurskoppel werd voor het laatst in het openbaar gezien in mei, toen ze de bruiloft van de Britse prins Harry en Meghan Markle bijwoonden. Meghan was Patricks tegenspeelster in de hitserie 'Suits'. Troian is vooral bekend van haar rol als Spencer Hastings in 'Pretty Little Liars'. De twee zijn sinds december 2016 getrouwd.