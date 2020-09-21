Dochtertje Cardi B haalt op een paar uur half miljoen volgers JVE

21 september 2020

10u02

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Rapper Cardi B (27) heeft een Instagrampagina aangemaakt voor haar tweejarig dochtertje Kulture. Het account kwam zaterdagavond online en haalde binnen een paar uur een half miljoen volgers.

Op het Instagramaccount staan verschillende foto’s waarop Kulture poseert in haar schattige outfit. In de biografie staat er te lezen dat ze ‘erg van roze houdt’ en ‘verwend’ is. Mama Cardi B promootte het nieuwe account zondag via haar eigen socialemediakanaal, goed voor 75 miljoen volgers. Haar dochtertje heeft inmiddels al meer dan 650.000 volgers en lijkt goed op weg om even populair te worden als haar bekende mama.

De ‘WAP’-zangeres maakte recent nog bekend dat ze gaat scheiden van rapper Offset (28). Haar bijna ex-man is de vader van dochtertje Kulture. Het stel trouwde in 2017, maar hun relatie hing al meermaals aan een zijden draadje. Nu lijken de twee er definitief een punt achter te zetten.

