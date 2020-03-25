Dochter van 'krokodillenjager' Steve Irwin geeft jawoord tijdens huwelijk zonder gasten MVO

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Bindi Irwin is woensdag getrouwd met haar vriend Chandler. De 21-jarige dochter van Steve ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ Irwin gaf vanwege de coronacrisis het jawoord op een zeer lege locatie, deelt de Australische op Instagram.

De geschrapte gastenlijst was wel even wennen voor de bruid. “We waren deze prachtige dag al bijna een jaar aan het plannen en moesten alles veranderen, we hadden geen gasten op onze bruiloft.” Het was een moeilijke beslissing, maar de juiste. “We zouden willen dat al onze vrienden en familieleden erbij konden zijn, maar het is fijn dat we foto’s en video’s met ze kunnen delen.”

Bindi’s moeder Terri en broer Robert waren wel aanwezig. Ook hadden ze een kaarsje gebrand voor haar vader Steve. De televisiester overleed in 2006 na een steek van een pijlstaartrog.