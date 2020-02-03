Dochter Kylie Jenner krijgt exuberant ‘Frozen’- en ‘Trolls’-verjaardagsfeest op immens domein BDB

03 februari 2020

12u30

Bron: Teen Vogue 0 Celebrities Jarig zijn is in het Kardashian en Jenner-imperium net dat tikkeltje leuker. Voor de tweede verjaardag van haar dochter Stormi heeft realityfenomeen Kylie Jenner (22) net zoals vorig jaar een over the top feest georganiseerd, met een reusachtige kermis en een ijsparadijs dat recht uit de film ‘Frozen’ kwam.

Op de sociale media van tante Kim Kardashian en Kylie zelf konden we uitvoerig zien hoe reusachtig het feest voor de peuter was. Om toegang tot de festiviteiten te krijgen, moesten genodigden letterlijk door het - ietwat creepy - hoofd van Stormi wandelen. Eens de gasten binnen waren, konden ze eigenlijk kiezen tussen drie feestjes. Het eerste draaide rond ‘Trolls’, de favoriete film van Stormi. Daarnaast was een deel van het domein omgetoverd tot de ijswereld uit ‘Frozen’, waarbij ook sneeuwman Olaf niet kon ontbreken. Tot slot was er nog een reusachtige kermis met tal van attracties. Het domein was zo groot dat bezoekers zelfs een kaart konden krijgen om de weg niet kwijt te raken.

Stormi-knuffels

De realityster had bij de organisatie van het feestje op elk detail gelet. Zo konden gasten knuffels winnen in de vorm van Stormi, zich laten gaan op een Stormi-glijbaan en zelfs Stormi-hoodies kopen. Ook de familie Kardashian amuseerde zich rot op het feestje. Kendall Jenner liet het kind in zich naar boven komen met goeie vriendin Hailey Bieber en ook zanger John Legend kwam langs met z’n vrouw en dochter Luna.

Op het einde van de avond zongen alle gasten in koor ‘Happy Birthday’. Ook voor haar eerste verjaardag kreeg Stormi een reusachtig feest. We houden ons hart al vast voor dat sweet sixteen-feest.