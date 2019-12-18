Dochter Kim en Kanye wilde niet meewerken aan kerstfoto SDE

18 december 2019

08u47

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Hoewel de kerstkaart van Kim Kardashian, Kanye West en hun vier kinderen er beeldig uitziet, kwam de foto allesbehalve ontspannen tot stand. Oudste dochter North (6) had helemaal geen zin om mee te werken en staat dan ook niet op de originele foto. Zij is er later door de fotografe bij gefotoshopt. Dit vertelde Kim toen ze op bezoek was bij de show van Ellen DeGeneres.

"Het is nogal wat om vier kinderen tegelijkertijd te laten lachen en North had zo'n dag waar ze nergens zin in had. Ze wilde haar haar per se op een bepaalde manier dragen en weigerde daarvan af te wijken. Uiteindelijk werd het allemaal zo dramatisch, dat ik tegen haar zei dat we de foto dan wel zonder haar namen. Daar vond zij oké en ik ook," aldus Kim.

"Maar de volgende dag wilde ze eigenlijk toch wel graag op de foto staan. Gelukkig was de fotografe nog in Los Angeles en die was bereid terug te komen. Zij heeft toen wat foto's van North en mij apart gemaakt en mij daarvan afgeknipt. North is dus gefotoshopt, al zie je dat niet op de uiteindelijke foto, het ziet er heel mooi uit zo."

Het is niet de eerste keer dat Kim haar toevlucht tot Photoshop moet nemen. Met Halloween wilde de hele familie zich in de Flintstones verkleden, maar dochtertje Chicago schrok zo van papa Kanye als Dino, dat ze niet meer op de foto wilde. En ook hier werd ze achteraf toegevoegd.