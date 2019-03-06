Dochter Kevin Jonas was enorm jaloers op tante Priyanka Chopra MVO

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Valentina, de tweejarige dochter van Kevin Jonas, was in het begin geen fan van Priyanka Chopra, de vrouw van Kevin’s broer Nick. Dat onthulde de vader van de kleine dinsdagavond in ‘The Late Late Show with James Corden’.

“In het begin was het een beetje lastig voor haar, want ze is erg op Nick gesteld”, bekent de oudste Jonas Brother. De kleine Valentina vond het dan ook niet leuk om knuffeltijd met haar oom te moeten delen met Priyanka. “Telkens als Nick haar vast had en Priyanka een arm om hem heen wilde leggen, duwde zij haar weg”, aldus Kevin. “Ze is erg territoriaal”, voegt Nick lachend toe.

Inmiddels kan de peuter het goed met haar tante vinden en is alles “cool” volgens Kevin.