Dochter Kate Moss scoort contract bij Marc Jacobs MVO

09 oktober 2019

14u30

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Lila Grace Moss treedt in de voetsporen van haar beroemde moeder Kate, nu ze het gezicht is geworden van de Marc Jacobs beautylijn. De 17-jarige Lila deelde haar grote nieuws via Instagram.

Haar look werd verzorgd door de Nederlandse Nikkie de Jager. Nikkie is Global Artistry Advisor voor het merk en deelde dezelfde foto als Lila op sociale media. “Ik heb de make-up gedaan! Ik vind het zo te gek om jullie te laten zien wat ik met Lila Moss heb gedaan voor de lancering voor de nieuwe Marc Jacobs eyeliner,” aldus een enthousiaste Nikkie.

Het is niet de eerste klus die Lila doet voor het merk, maar wel een hele eervolle nu ze het gezicht van een lijn is. Ze is in elk geval van plan om haar moeder trots te maken, zo vertelde ze eerder aan InStyle. “Meisjes als Kaia Gerber en Gigi en Bella Hadid zijn grote voorbeelden voor mij. Zij vormen de nieuwe generatie die voortkomt uit een andere generatie supermodellen. Ze dragen het erfgoed van hun moeder met zich mee, maar laten ook zien dat ze zichzelf zijn en hun eigen weg volgen. Ook al dragen we misschien dezelfde naam, we zullen altijd hard werken om te laten zien dat we het op eigen kracht kunnen in deze industrie.”