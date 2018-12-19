Dit zijn de eerste foto’s van Selena Gomez na haar vertrek uit psychiatrie MVO

19 december 2018

07u34

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Selena Gomez (26) lijkt weer helemaal de oude te worden. De zangeres werd door een aantal vrienden getagd in foto’s die gemaakt zijn in het Californische ski-resort Big Bear. Selena staat stralend en lachend op de kiekjes, tot grote vreugde van haar fans.

Het zijn de eerste foto’s die van haar verschijnen sinds ze publiekelijk afscheid nam van Instagram en aan zichzelf ging werken. “OMG! The Queen is back!”, “Dit is het beste nieuws dat ik vandaag gehoord heb” en “Ik ben zo blij dat ik ga huilen van geluk”, reageerden Selena’s fans.

Begin november verliet Gomez de psychiatrie, waar ze vrijwillig incheckte om te werken aan haar mentale problemen die ontstonden na haar niertransplantatie. Volgens een bron ‘gaat het veel beter met Selena’. De zangeres zou er weer vol frisse moed tegenaan kunnen. “De periode in de kliniek heeft Selena ontzettend goed gedaan. Ze zal haar therapeuten en psychiaters blijven zien om er zeker van te zijn dat ze gezond blijft. Zowel fysiek als mentaal.”