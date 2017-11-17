Dit is het Nederlandse nichtje van Gigi en Bella Hadid
De zusjes hebben namelijk een Nederlandse moeder, Yolanda Hadid, wiens zus ook een dochter heeft. Joann is 18 en werkt als plussizemodel voor '12+ UK Model Management'. Ze heeft 31.000 volgers op Instagram en ziet haar nichtjes geregeld, net als haar tante. Het modellengen zit duidelijk in de familie.
I was so shocked today when I saw all those articles about me: Vogue, Elle, Daily Mail, Huffington Post, and so much more 😱 I couldn't believe that would ever happen to me, so first of all: thank you all so much for reading those articles and supporting me and welcome to my life :) I loved all your sweet messages and try to respond to everything! I will keep being myself and being real and honest with you all. Starting with this picture: I'm always really insecure about my lips. I don't have big lips, but all the instagram girls / models have them. It makes me so insecure especially when I'm smiling! I also get this white thin layer on my lips when I don't drink enough water on one day, but I didn't want to edit it because I wanted to show you guys I have my flaws too. I'm not perfect nor will I ever be perfect. Drink enough water guys so you don't get white lips 😂🤦🏻♀️ I hope I will inspire you all to love and accept yourselves, just like I do and still trying to do ❤️ #LoveYourself #ThankYou #EmbraceYourCurves photographed by @rachelkeijzerphotography
HAPPY BIRTHDAY FROM HOLLAND! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ You're turning 21 now, I feel like your little baby cousin lol! I'm sad I can't be there on your birthday, so I'll just make you happy this way. Bels, you're one of the best people in the world. You're spreading your light and happiness around everyone you meet and I'm so proud that I get to call a hardworking, kind, loving, beautiful person like you my cousin!! Everything you do inspires me, not just because you are working your ass off but also because with every step you take you try to help other people and better the world. I wish we could see each other more often, but I know that we are connected by love & family and that's what matters most. MAKE IT THE BEST DAY EVER !!! I love you, thank you for being you!! 💛👭🌼 @bellahadid
