Disney annuleert filmpremière na onverwacht overlijden hoofdrolspeler KD

14 juli 2019

10u38 5 Celebrities Disney heeft de filmpremière van de sprookjesfilm ‘Descendants 3’ geannuleerd. Het entertainmentbedrijf doet dat na het onverwachte overlijden van hoofdrolspeler Cameron Boyce (20). Het mediabedrijf laat ook weten dat het de acteur zal eren met een schenking aan zijn favoriete goede doel.

De 20-jarige Amerikaanse acteur overleed vorige week in zijn slaap. Zijn familie liet in de dagen hierna weten dat de jongen aan epilepsie leed en een fatale aanval had gekregen. Na de bekendmaking van het droevige nieuws stroomden de steunbetuigingen binnen op sociale media. “De aanhoudende stroom van liefde en steun die mijn familie krijgt, is zo mooi en wordt erg gewaardeerd”, aldus Camerons vader, Victor Boyce.

(lees verder onder de foto)

De familie van Cameron moedigt fans en vrienden van de overleden acteur aan om zich in te zetten voor de goede doelen waar de Disney Channel-ster zijn steun aan gaf. The Thirst Project, een organisatie die zich inzet voor schoon drinkwater voor iedereen, liet op sociale media weten dankbaar te zijn voor de vele giften die het sinds het overlijden van hun bekende bondgenoot heeft verkregen. In 2017 zamelde Cameron 27.000 dollar in voor de organisatie, waarna hij in 2018 beloond werd met de Pioneering Spirit Award. “We appreciëren het ten zeerste dat er massaal gedoneerd wordt ter ere van Cameron Boyce”, deelt The Thirst Project in een persbericht. Ook The Walt Disney Company zal een aanzienlijk bedrag storten op de rekening van The Thirst Project. Hollywoodster Adam Sandler, die met Cameron acteerde in de film ‘Grown Ups’, heeft op sociale media ook opgeroepen om het werk van de jonge acteur verder te zetten.

(lees verder onder de foto)

‘Descendants 3’, het laatste deel in de populaire ‘Descendants’-trilogie, gaat begin augustus in première op Disney Channel. De bioscooppremière, die normaal op 22 juli gepland stond, is afgelast. Disney liet weten dat het de tv-film zal opdragen aan Cameron. De andere ‘Descendants’-hoofdrolspelers, met uitzondering van Booboo Stewart, hebben op sociale media ondertussen hun stilte gebroken omtrent het onverwachte overlijden. Sofia Carson schrijft dat ze het neerpennen van een afscheidsbericht uitstelde “omdat het schrijven van dit bericht betekent dat je er echt niet meer bent. Ik weet niet hoe ik moet leven in een wereld zonder jou. Ik hou van je, Cam, voor altijd.”

(lees verder onder de foto)

Dove Cameron liet haar tranen de vrije loop in een filmpje dat ze online plaatste. In de video vertelt ze ook waarom ze de eerste dagen na het verschrikkelijke nieuws niets van zich liet horen. “Het voelde raar om iets op sociale media te plaatsen over Cameron. Ik wist niet hoe ik dat moest doen", klinkt het. “Maar ik heb beslist dat ik dit moment alleen maar kan overleven als ik mijn gevoelens uitdruk. De laatste 72 uren voelden aan als twee weken en ik heb geprobeerd om mijn gedachten en emoties om te zetten in woorden zodat jullie kunnen begrijpen wat ik voel. Het lukt me echter niet, want er zullen nooit genoeg woorden bestaan om uit te drukken wat Cameron voor mij betekent.”

In haar afscheidsbrief, die ze zowel aan Cameron als aan zijn familie richt, beschrijft Dove haar goede vriend als “het ultieme voorbeeld van hoe een mens moet zijn”. “Je was een geschenk, je zette de wereld op zijn kop. Ik zal je de rest van mijn leven missen en voor altijd van je houden. Ik ben een beter mens omdat ik je gekend heb.”

Een foto die is geplaatst door null (@dovecameron) op 10 jul. 2019 om 02:45 CEST