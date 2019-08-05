Diplo komt uit de kast tijdens angstige vlucht: “Ik ben misschien homo” Redactie

05 augustus 2019

08u39

Bron: AD 0 Celebrities Diplo dacht even zijn dood tegemoet te storten toen de voorruit van zijn vliegtuig in stukken barstte. In de daarop volgende angstige momenten bekende de 40-jarige dj homoseksueel te zijn.

“Het raam van mijn jet is gebarsten en de piloten dragen zuurstofmaskers, dus ik weet niet zeker of ik het red om vanavond op te treden. Maar de wifi werkt nog steeds, dus ik ga achterin zitten en kikkergif roken en vloggen. Ik heb in Dallas in een tweedehandszaak een cool vest gekocht. Ook heb ik jullie misschien nooit verteld dat ik misschien homo ben”, schreef de dj bij een foto van de gebarsten ruit.



Gelukkig liep het allemaal goed af. “Update: we zijn geland en niemand is dood. Ik ben wel nog steeds misschien homo.” De bekentenis van de dj was voor veel mensen blijkbaar schokkender dan het feit dat het verkeerd had kunnen aflopen voor Diplo. “We zijn geland in Colombus en iedereen vraagt of ik homo ben en niet of het goed met mij gaat.”



Er gaan al langere tijd geruchten dat Diplo in de kast zit. In 2016 gaf hij in een tweet toe ‘half gay’ te zijn.