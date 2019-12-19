Dierenactivisten razend op model Kate Upton SDE

19 december 2019

13u53 2 Celebrities Kate Upton (27) beleefde woensdag een allesbehalve prettige fitness-sessie die ze op commerciële basis gaf bij een mediabedrijf in New York. Het welgevormde Sports Illustrated-model werd overvallen door een protestgroep, die er schande van sprak dat ze reclame heeft gemaakt voor het merk Canada Goose. Dit meldt Page Six.

Canada Goose is met name bekend om hun winterjassen, die gevuld zouden worden met ganzenveren en waarvan de kraag afgezet wordt met coyotebont. Een van de protesteerders wenste Kate zelfs de dood toe: "Ik hoop dat je in je hoofd geschoten wordt en gemarteld wordt totdat je overlijdt." De rest van de anti-Canada Goose groep schreeuwde dat Upton “bloed aan haar handen heeft kleven”, vanwege haar samenwerking met het omstreden merk.

Upton hield haar gezicht tijdens het incident in de plooi en ging daarna door alsof er niks gebeurd was. De activisten werden snel verwijderd uit de zaal waar ze haar fitnessles gaf.