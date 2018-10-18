Diddy verbreekt na 10 jaar relatie, en werd al gespot met nieuwe vlam SD

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Na ruim 10 jaar zouden rapper Diddy (48) en zijn vriendin, zangeres en model Cassie (32), wederom een punt achter hun relatie gezet hebben. De twee hadden al jaren een knipperlichtrelatie, maar nu zou er volgens People en Us Weekly echt een einde aan zijn gekomen.

Diddy en Cassie begonnen met daten in 2007 en bevestigden 5 jaar later een serieus koppel te zijn. Nu zouden ze al maanden niet meer samen gesignaleerd zijn, wat volgens insiders betekent dat ze uit elkaar zijn. “Het was een break-up van twee kanten, ze blijven vrienden. Cassie gaat zich focussen op haar muziek- en acteercarrière.”

Volgens anderen zou Diddy zijn oog op iemand anders hebben laten vallen, het 26-jarige model Jocelyn Chew. Het duo werd samen gespot in Miami en bezocht afgelopen weekend de show van Drake in Los Angeles.

Woordvoerders van zowel Diddy als Cassie wilden niet reageren op het nieuws.