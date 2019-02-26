Diane Keaton (73) waant zich modeblogster op Instagram KD

26 februari 2019

11u03 0 Celebrities Diane Keaton (73) is druk in de weer met haar lucratieve carrière als fashionista. De actrice deelt op Instagram regelmatig foto’s van outfits die ze draagt, wat op gejuich van fans wordt onthaald.

Outfits delen op Instagram is niets nieuws, heel wat influencers doen het al jaren. Toch doet de 73-jarige actrice Diane Keaton heel wat monden openvallen met haar foto’s op sociale media. Haar fans zijn het klaarblijkelijk niet gewoon dat een vrouw op leeftijd nog zo bezig is met mode en stijl. Uit de foto’s die ze deelt blijkt trouwens vooral dat ze een grote fan is van maatpakken waar steevast een hoge hoed bijhoort. Ook een brede riem rond haar taille lijkt een vast accessoire te zijn.