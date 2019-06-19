Deze ‘Game Of Thrones’-ster staat volgende week op Werchter MVO

'Game Of Thrones'-acteur Jacob Anderson, die we kennen als het personage Grey Worm, staat binnenkort als artiest op Rock Werchter.

Onder de artiestennaam Raleigh Ritchie kan je hem in de line-up spotten. Op 27 juni staat hij in Klub C. Ideaal voor alle ‘Game Of Thrones’-fans die nog niet over het einde van het programma heen zijn, of voor fans van Britse Soulmuziek.

Anderson was al actief in de muziekwereld voor hij acteur werd. In 2005 al trad hij op met andere artiesten. In 2016 ging hij solo en bracht hij zijn eerste plaat uit: ‘You’re A Man Now, Boy’.

Jacob deelde de affiche van Werchter op zijn Instagrampagina, en hij kijkt er duidelijk al naar uit. Alleen heeft hij misschien verkeerd begrepen waar hij naartoe gaat, want hij heeft het over ‘sunny Belgium’, ofwel ‘zonnig België’. Laten we hopen dat hij gelijk krijgt.