Deze foto van Beyoncé is de meest gelikete van 2017

Celebrities De zwangerschapsfoto van Beyoncé werd het meest geliket op Instagram in 2017, zo maakte het sociale netwerk bekend. Het gaat om ruim 11 miljoen likes. Ook de tweede plaats ging naar een babyfoto.

En dan wel naar eentje van Christiano Ronaldo, die in november een beeld van zijn pasgeboren zoontje deelde met de wereld. Op de derde plaats staat een foto van zangeres Selena Gomez, die aankondigde dat ze een nier had gekregen van haar beste vriendin. Beyoncé, Ronaldo en Selena zijn overigens de enige namen die in de top 10 van meest gelikete foto's voorkomen. Ze hebben allemaal meerdere plaatsen in de ranglijst. 

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters

Een foto die is geplaatst door Beyoncé (@beyonce) op

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️

Een foto die is geplaatst door Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) op

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

Een foto die is geplaatst door Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) op

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

