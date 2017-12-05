Deze foto van Beyoncé is de meest gelikete van 2017 MVO

06u51 0 EPA Beyonce Celebrities De zwangerschapsfoto van Beyoncé werd het meest geliket op Instagram in 2017, zo maakte het sociale netwerk bekend. Het gaat om ruim 11 miljoen likes. Ook de tweede plaats ging naar een babyfoto.

En dan wel naar eentje van Christiano Ronaldo, die in november een beeld van zijn pasgeboren zoontje deelde met de wereld. Op de derde plaats staat een foto van zangeres Selena Gomez, die aankondigde dat ze een nier had gekregen van haar beste vriendin. Beyoncé, Ronaldo en Selena zijn overigens de enige namen die in de top 10 van meest gelikete foto's voorkomen. Ze hebben allemaal meerdere plaatsen in de ranglijst.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters Een foto die is geplaatst door Beyoncé (@beyonce) op 01 feb 2017 om 19:39 CET

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️ Een foto die is geplaatst door Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) op 12 nov 2017 om 21:19 CET