Deze foto van Beyoncé is de meest gelikete van 2017
En dan wel naar eentje van Christiano Ronaldo, die in november een beeld van zijn pasgeboren zoontje deelde met de wereld. Op de derde plaats staat een foto van zangeres Selena Gomez, die aankondigde dat ze een nier had gekregen van haar beste vriendin. Beyoncé, Ronaldo en Selena zijn overigens de enige namen die in de top 10 van meest gelikete foto's voorkomen. Ze hebben allemaal meerdere plaatsen in de ranglijst.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
Reacties