Deze 8-jarige tweelingzussen worden “de mooiste meisjes ter wereld” genoemd, en dat veranderde hun hele leven
“Na zes maanden hadden ze al 150.000 volgers”, herinnert Jaqi zich. “De media begonnen hen kort daarna op te merken. Het heeft het leven van mijn dochters zeker veranderd, want ze mogen enorm leuke dingen doen.”
“Zo worden ze uitgenodigd voor privé-shoppings, krijgen ze cadeautjes opgestuurd van grote merken over de hele wereld en vragen fans of ze met hen op de foto mogen. Bovendien hebben ze ook veel vrienden gemaakt sinds ze bekend zijn.”
(Lees verder onder de foto)
Het leven van de jonge meisjes is erg druk. Dankzij de aandacht die ze kregen via sociale media, sprongen ze al snel in het oog van modellenbureaus. “Ondanks de vele jobs die hen worden aangeboden, moeten ze van mij naar school blijven gaan”, aldus Jaqi. “Ze mogen alleen in het weekend werken, of vlak na schooltijd, zodat ze geen enkele les moeten missen. Als ze een job aangeboden krijgen door hun modellenbureau, is er ook een leerkracht aanwezig op de set, die hen bijles geeft.”
(Lees verder onder de foto)
“Op de dagen dat ze gaan werken, moeten we telkens twee uur rijden naar LA”, klinkt het. “Daar vinden de meeste shoots nu eenmaal plaats. Als ze maar een paar uurtjes moeten werken, verras ik hen soms met een lunch of diner in de stad, of gewoon met een leuk uitstapje waarop ik dan een paar van hun vriendinnetjes uitnodig.”
Naast modellenwerk hebben Ava en Leah nog een pak andere hobby’s. Zo volgen ze zwemles, dansles en houden ze ervan om met hun vrienden door de buurt te fietsen. Erg sportief, dus.
“Toen we voor het eerst met hun Instagram-account begonnen, waren het gewoon foto’s die ik zelf nam met mijn camera”, legt Jaqi uit. “Maar nu worden de foto’s genomen door professionele fotografen. Maar ik beslis altijd welke foto er uiteindelijk online mag komen en welke niet.”
“De foto’s zijn erg divers, en het lijkt soms wel een kakofonie van kleuren te worden”, bedenkt ze zich. “Maar het is onmogelijk om er eenheid in te vinden, gezien zo veel verschillende fotografen graag met hen samen willen werken. En die hebben allemaal hun eigen stijl. Maar ergens is dat ook goed, want het toont aan geïnteresseerde modemerken hoeveel verschillende looks mooi zijn bij Ava en Leah.”
(Lees verder onder de foto’s)
Voorlopig hebben de meisjes nog geen toegang tot het Instagram-account dat hen zo groot maakte. Daar vindt hun moeder hen nog te jong voor. “Ze mogen af en toe wel een vraag verzinnen om aan hun volgers te stellen, en die posten we dan zodat we hen achteraf de antwoorden kunnen laten zien.” Soms is de tweeling ook te zien in live video’s, waarop hun fans in realtime kunnen reageren.
(Lees verder onder foto)
Jaqi’s advies aan mensen die ook zoveel volgers willen op Instagram, luidt als volgt: “Post regelmatig nieuwe foto’s. Zeker eentje per dag. Gebruik veel hashtags en zorg er ook voor dat het mooie beelden zijn. Of je ze nu zelf maakt of niet, hoe unieker en opvallender de foto’s zijn, hoe meer mensen ze zullen delen. En gedeelde foto’s leiden altijd tot meer volgers.”
(Lees verder onder de foto)
Jaqi startte recent ook een YouTube-kanaal op voor haar dochters. “Zodat mensen hun persoonlijkheden kunnen leren kennen”, meent ze. “We hebben voorlopig nog niet veel video’s gepost, maar de meisjes zijn fan van het idee, dus binnenkort zullen er zeker meer volgen.”
Reacties