Demi Lovato slaat trainer een tand uit tijdens bokstraining SD

06 maart 2019

06u55

Bron: HollywoodLife 0 Celebrities Het ziet ernaar uit dat Demi Lovato (26) tandartskosten zal mogen ophoesten. In een filmpje op Instagram was namelijk te zien dat ze haar bokstrainer, sportjournalist Jay Glazer (49), een tand uitgeslagen had. Glazer kon er echter wel mee lachen.

“Holy shit, ik heb letterlijk een tand uit Jay’s mond geslagen, terwijl hij een mondbeschermer droeg,” staat er te lezen bij het filmpje. “Hahahaha sorry (not sorry) Jay! Wanneer krijg ik mijn eerste gevecht?” In het filmpje zelf is te zien hoe de trainer zijn tand al lachend aan de camera toont. Lovato excuseert zich verschillende keren, maar dat wuift Glazer weg.

Het is de eerste keer in bijna twee maanden dat de 26-jarige zangeres nog iets van zich liet horen op sociale media. In juli 2018 werd ze wereldnieuws nadat ze met een overdosis in het ziekenhuis werd opgenomen. Sindsdien werkt ze vooral in stilte aan haar gezondheid. Fans van Lovato zijn dan ook erg blij met dit teken van leven, en uiten hun vreugde in de commentaren op het filmpje. "Ja, zo willen we je zien: lachend en stralend, ga zo door!”, schreef een volger. "Heerlijk om je mooie glimlach weer te zien, je bent goed bezig Demi."

Demi Lovato sure knows how to fight hard! The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram on Mar. 5 to reveal she knocked out NFL sportscaster and MMA trainer Jay Glazer‘s front tooth out during a training boxing match between the two of them, and she’s feeling bad about it…well, sort of! “Holy sh*t I literally knocked @jayglazer’s tooth out during training this morning – while he was wearing a mouth piece!!!! Hahahahaha sorry (not sorry) Jay!!! 😂😝👊🏼 So coach, when’s my first fight?! 😝 #unbreakableperformance,” Demi captioned a video that showed her hanging out with a toothless Jay right after the match. Jay rings a bell in the clip and declares Demi a winner as he holds his tooth and shows the camera. The brunette beauty then says, “I’m sorry” to him as they both laugh and he teasingly responds, “You’re not sorry!” They then embrace in a hug.

Demi and Jay had their boxing match at Jay’s famous gym, Unbreakable Performance Center in West Hollywood, CA. The private club is used by many celebs, including Demi, Sylvester Stallone and Nick Jonas and is known for its impressive workout options as well as its focus on recovery. “We recover you as much as we train you, because then you can train harder,” Jay told The Hollywood Reporter about the gym in a 2017 interview.

In addition to staying strong in Jay’s gym, Demi has been enjoying her life with love. The brunette beauty recently celebrated Valentine’s Day with her boyfriend Henry Levy. Henry left the sweetest message to Demi on the most romantic day of the year and in it, he gushed about loving her “to the moon and back”.