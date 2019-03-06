Demi Lovato is weer single KD

06 maart 2019

18u12 0 Celebrities Demi Lovato (26) is weer single. De zangeres en haar vriend Henry Levy hebben na vier maanden beslist om een punt achter hun relatie te zetten. Dat melden verschillende Amerikaanse media.

Demi en haar vriend leerden elkaar enkele jaren geleden kennen in een afkickkliniek. De twee waren al een tijd goede vrienden, maar pas vier maanden geleden sloeg de vonk over. In november werd het koppel voor het eerst samen gespot, maar de zangeres bevestigde de relatie nooit officieel. Bronnen uit de entourage van Demi stellen dat de zangeres het, ondanks de relatiebreuk, goed stelt. Ze zou ook werk maken van nieuwe muziek.