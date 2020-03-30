Demi Lovato heeft een nieuwe vriend, zo maakte ze per ongeluk bekend MVO

30 maart 2020

13u26 0 Celebrities Het gaat weer goed met Demi Lovato (27). Na een opname in de rehab en een bijna fatale overdosis maakt ze nu een comeback in de muziek, maar ook in de liefde.

Ze bevestigde haar nieuwe relatie eigenlijk per ongeluk. Haar vlam, ene Max Ehrich, toonde namelijk een fragmentje van haar in zijn Instagram Live-video. Ze kwam achter hem staan terwijl hij piano aan het spelen was voor zijn volgers. De man had al snel in het snotje dat Demi helemaal niet de bedoeling had om in beeld te komen. “Ik ben online”, fluistert hij haar paniekerig toe, waarop zij snel uit de frame springt. Maar tegen die tijd was de aap natuurlijk al uit de mouw: Demi en Max - die trouwens zelf bekend is van de sere ‘The Young and the Restless’ - zitten samen in quarantaine.

Demi was tot in december nog samen met Austin Wilson. Ze zou Max slechts enkele weken geleden hebben leren kennen.