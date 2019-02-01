De ware prijs die zij betalen voor hun lijf: zo blijven deze sterren boven 40 eeuwig slank
Naomi Campbell (48): enkel fruit- en groentesapjes overdag
Voormalig topmodel Naomi Campbell weet met haar slanke lijn al 20 jaar de bladen te halen. Ze leeft volgens een strikt vegetarisch dieet en overdag drinkt ze niets anders dan fruit- of groentensapjes. Bovendien houdt ze drie keer per jaar een detox: dan drinkt ze enkel een cocktail van esdoornsiroop, cayennepeper, citroensap en water. Ze staat dagelijks in de gym, waar ze bokst en aan pilates doet.
Madonna (60): combo van macrobiotische voeding en power yoga
Madonna let op haar 60ste nog altijd sterk op haar lijn. Ze eet enkel macrobiotische voeding: veel granen, fruit en groenten, weinig dierlijke producten en enkel onbewerkte voeding. Bij haar ontbijt eet ze bijvoorbeeld vlaszaad. Daarnaast doet de Queen of Pop aan power yoga, om de spieren te verstevigen. Om vet te verbranden, gaat ze ‘s morgens lopen met een lege maag.
Myleene Klass (40): eigen 12-wekenplan
De Britse Myleene Klass, voormalige zangeres van Hear’Say en model had niet altijd maatje 36. Een tijd terug woog ze dan ook bijna 75 kilogram, wat zij te veel van het goede vond. Ze bekende tijdens een interview dat ze de rits van haar jeans tijdens de uitreiking van Brit Awards stiekem open stond. Maar het woord dieet wil Myleene niet gehoord hebben. “Ik weiger om dat woord te gebruiken. Zelfs een Cola Light noem ik niet bij naam”. Ze wist dan ook op een andere manier af te vallen: vorig jaar lanceerde Myleene haar eigen 12-wekenplan, dat focust op intensieve boks- en cardiotrainingen.
Gwyneth Paltrow (46): probeert het allemaal
Gwyneths naam moet in de loop der jaren al aan zowat elk mogelijk dieet gelinkt zijn. Van “een sapjeskuur die haar na 10 dagen deed hallucineren”, tot “een dagelijkse ontbijtsmoothie aangevuld met zogenaamd Moon Dust (organisch geteeld voedingssupplement, nvdr.)”: Paltrow doet het allemaal. Daarnaast heeft Gwyneth vijf keer per week een cardiotraining van zo’n 45 minuten lang met celebrity-trainer Tracy Anderson. Ook aan haar buikspieren werkt ze vervolgens 45 minuten. En als er een rode loper of een première gepland staat, schakelt ze nog een versnelling hoger: dan staat er zes dagen per week gedurende twee uur in de gym.
Jennifer Lopez (49): Dukandieet
Voor J-Lo is het Dukandieet haar religie. Die methode bestaat erin veel proteïnen op te nemen en weinig koolhydraten. Eerst mag je een week lang geen groenten en fruit eten. Enkel voedsel vol eiwitten, zoals vlees, vis en eieren. Groenten zijn later pas weer toegestaan. Als je resultaat begint te zien, raadt het Dukandieet aan nog altijd elke week een eiwitdag in te lassen.
Kirsty Gallacher (43): koningin van de press-ups
De Britse Sky Sports-presentatrice Kirsty Gallacher heeft haar strakke buikspieren te danken aan press-ups. Ze doet er doet zo’n 50 per dag. Kirsty ziet sporten als therapie: het hielp haar naar eigen zeggen door haar scheiding in 2015. “Trainen heeft weinig te maken met hoe je eruit wil zien, maar alles met hoe je je wilt voelen”, zei ze in een interview. Daarnaast eet de presentatrice geen brood of zuivelproducten, en kiest ze voor voeding die veel proteïnen bevatten.
Amanda Holden (47): elke dag joggen
Het ‘Britains Got Talent’-jurylid staat bekend om haar knappe lichaam. Ze gaf in het verleden wel toe dat ze moeder natuur een handje heeft geholpen in haar gelaat, door Botox te laten injecteren. Haar lichaam bleef daarentegen ‘ingreepvrij’, en dat onderhoudt Amanda door elke dag te gaan joggen. Ze heeft daarnaast een bekende personal coach en eet enkel vegetarisch.
Alesha Dixon (40): strak door vegan lifestyle
De Britse zangeres Alesha Dixon, bij ons vooral bekend als ‘Britain Got Talent’-jurylid, zweert dat ze haar slanke vormen aan haar goede genen heeft te danken. Ze heeft zelfs nog geen plastische ingrepen overwogen. Dat is ook nergens voor nodig: sinds 2013 kiest Alesha voor vegan, en dat heeft haar leven blijkbaar compleet veranderd. Ook het feit dat haar man Azuka Ononye een professionele danser is helpt aardig. Al zullen die drie trainingen per week met haar trainer toch óók vast hun effect hebben.
Jennifer Connelly (48): lopen, lopen en nog eens lopen
‘The Beautiful Mind’-actrice Jennifer Connelly zegt dat ze al jaren in vorm weet te blijven door veel te gaan lopen. Dat doet ze al sinds ze 10 jaar oud is. Vier dagen per week gaat ze zo’n 15km lopen. “Meer dan een paar sneakers heb ik niet nodig om gezond te blijven”, zei ze eerder. “Het werkt mediterend en laat mijn bloed stromen.” Daarnaast volgt Jennifer yoga, eet ze enkel natuurlijke en gezonde producten, zoals bonen, granen, vis, noten en vers fruit.
Naomie Harris (42): ban op suiker en drank
Voormalige Bondgirl Naomie Harris heeft zo haar eigen methode om slank te blijven: ze heeft alcohol, cafeïne, en suiker volledig verbannen uit haar leven. Ze doet ook aan ‘gyrotonic’: een mix van yoga, pilates, tai chi, en veel gezwem. “En ik zweer bij een stevig maar gezond ontbijt. Ik zie er eigenlijk geen verschil in met de lunch. Soms eet ik ‘s morgens al vis met groenten”.
11 reacties
Philippe Schotte
Naomi ... hoe mooi kan een vrouw toch zijn maar dat ze nooit op bezoek gaan voor wat botox injecties is larie !!
Jo deweerdt
Ik ben 43. Ik eet alles wat ik wil zoveel als ik wil en ik kom niets bij. Daarvoor hoef ik enkel met de fiets naar het werk te gaan. Een uurtje heen en een uurtje terug. Als ik thuis kom heb ik dan gewerkt gesport en een fietspremie verdient. 0 Uur in de file gestaan. En even snel thuis als met de auto. (daarvoor moet je wel een beetje geluk hebben met je woonlocatie.)
Johan Vercarre
Superleuke meiden dat zeker !
Tina Colpaert
Elke dag 12u van huis weg om te werken dan nog de was plas zware job dus op sapjes drinken val ik dood eet ook veggie en tijd om te gaan sporten blijft er niet over tenzij je kuisvrouw of ligt werk doet en dichtbij woont!
Anne Onsia
Als je hele dagen niets te doen hebt, en niet moet werken voor je geld maar jouw geld verdient met je lijf en looks, dan heb je tijd zat hé om in de gym te staan en aan yoga te doen. Dat is gewoon bezigheidstherapie.