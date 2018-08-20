De straffe strijd tegen de kilo's van 'Queen of Porn' Jenna Jameson
Ze is nog altijd de 'Queen of Porn' en een 's werelds bekendste pornosterren ooit. De nu 44-jarige Amerikaanse Jenna Jameson werd als Jennifer Marie (Jenna) Massoli in Las Vegas geboren. Al op haar achttiende werd ze stripper en even later zette ze de stap naar naaktmodel. Ze prijkte onder meer op de covers van Penthouse en Hustler. Maar ze ging nog een stapje verder en werd pornoactrice. Haar eerste erotische film dateert van 1993, toen ze 19 was. Meteen een enorm succes. Ze werkte tussendoor soms ook in het 'gewone' circuit, zoals met haar rol in Private Parts, Howard Sterns semi-autobiografische film uit 1997.
Maar haar beroemdheid dankt ze toch voornamelijk aan de pornosector. Ze speelde daarin heel wat awards bij elkaar en bracht het zelfs tot wassen beeld in Madame Tussauds. In 2000 lanceerde ze haar eigen pornobedrijf ClubJenna. Tegen 2015 draaide haar firma een omzet van maar liefst 30 miljoen dollar.
In 2008 zei ze de pornowereld vaarwel, maar maakte in 2013 nog een soort van comeback als webcammodel. Om financiële redenen: verslavingen en neerslachtigheid hadden haar zwaar parten gespeeld.
Let’s talk menu. I get a lot of messages asking me what I eat in a day to stay in ketosis. Well, it’s underwhelming. I am one of those odd people that doesn’t need variety. Every morning I eat the exact same thing. 3 eggs with cheese and an avocado. Lunch is my biggest meal, I always eat arugula salad, grilled asparagus or zucchini with some kind of meat (usually a hamburger patty or grilled chicken) I then snack when ever I feel hungry (usually on almonds or macadamia nuts... sometime cottage cheese) that’s it! Then I begin my fast at 6 pm. I drink lots of water until I go to sleep at around 10 pm. I drink coffee at 8 am and I end my fast at 11 am. That’s it! No magic, no fancy diet... just clean whole organic foods. I waved bye bye to anything processed or packaged a long time ago. This is 60 lbs gone my friend. It can be done! I’m always asked how I have the will power... well when you see results like this in 4 months, it powers you!!!! Let me know your results and questions! #keto #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #fitmom #beforeandafter #ketodiet #transformation *i wasn’t pregnant in the before pic😖
Drie jaar geleden besloot ze dan om het helemaal over een andere boeg te gooien. Ze zou haar demonen stevig aanpakken: geen alcohol of andere drugs meer. Ze bekeerde zich ook tot het jodendom zodat ze met haar Israëlische zakenman Lior Bitton, die ze haar "soulmate" noemt, kon trouwen. In april vorig jaar zag hun dochtertje Batel Lu het levenslicht. Door de zwangerschap waren er wel wat voor Jameson ongewenste kilo's bijgekomen en die wou ze weer zo snel mogelijk doen verdwijnen. Zonder radicaal te diëten, maar met yoga, gezonder eten en meer beweging.
Het resultaat is verbluffend. Er vlogen zomaar eventjes dertig kilo's af. Ondanks haar onzekerheid in het begin. "Ik vreesde dat ik de kilo's er niet zou afkrijgen in nuchtere toestand", schreef ze op haar Instagram. Ze gaf aan haar fans grif toe dat ze in het verleden "makkelijk mager kon blijven", doordat ze drugs nam. "De combinatie van nuchter zijn en overgewicht was nieuw voor mij", aldus Jameson. Maar ze slaagde met glans: ze bleef nuchter én vermagerde. "Nu kan ik echt zeggen dat ik mentaal stérk ben."
Let’s talk about the mental aspect of losing weight and getting healthy. I’m going to be honest with you, when I was heavy I hated leaving the house. I felt judged. I felt eyes on me everywhere. I could hear others internal monologue saying “damn, Jenna Jameson let herself go” ugh. All of us do this, we worry so very much how we are perceived. But beyond that shallow thinking there was deeper shame. I was disappointed in myself. I was worried I couldn’t lose the weight Sober. I’m being real with you. When I was in my addiction it was easy to stay thin. Sobriety and being overweight was new to me. I kept telling myself if I could beat addiction and stay sober, I can easily lose the weight... and I did. The healthy way. And as of today I can say my mental game is STRONG. I feel I can do anything, I conquered abuse, addiction, PTSD and depression. Thank you for listening and please tell me your stories below, I read every comment 💋 #weightloss #weightlossjourney #keto #ketodiet #sober #sobriety #beforeandafter #fitmom #mentalhealth
Happy #breastfeedingweek ! Batelli and me are 16 months strong 👏🏻 I wanted to talk about eating healthy and 🤱🏼. Obviously it’s So important, but is Keto ok while breastfeeding? From my experience it ABSOLUTELY is! My supply is healthy and strong, I haven’t seen any dips in supply, letdowns, or in Batellis reaction to taste. I think we are indoctrinated to think we HAVE to carb-load to have lots of milk... it’s simply untrue. Make sure you’re getting adequate veggies, leafy greens and grass fed meats and fish... I also recommend slowly siding into the #ketolifestyle by slow subtraction of carbs to monitor your supply. On another note, today is the last day to enter my giveaway contest!!!! A few posts ago is the contest! I will be announcing the lucky winner tomorrow!!!!! ♥️ #keto #normalizebreastfeeding #momlife #fitmom
Thought I’d post a #motivationmonday #beforeandafter of my total weightloss. On the right I weight 187. On the left I’m a strong 130. I was lethargic and struggled with the easiest of tasks like walking in the beach sand with Batelli. 😞 I felt slow mentally and physically. I took the pic on the right for a body positive post I was going to do and decided against it because I felt anything but fucking positive. I’m now a little under 4 months on the #ketodiet and it’s not only given me physical results, I feel happier, smarter, and much more confident. I also want to let y’all know how much your amazing support means to me. I know you loved me heavy, and now... but your journeys inspire me to keep inspiring you. Thank you for going on this journey with me. I love you guys! #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #ketotransformation #fitmom
My life line. I’m so blessed to have this amazing loving man by my side. He supported me throughout my journey of sobriety and is an incredible father to Batelli. Now in waist deep in purging my life into my Poshmark and he’s right there with me. Sometimes I think all the garbage men I wasted my time with were all preparing me for this angel of a man. I hope he knows no matter what the ups and downs are, I will always be by his side. @liorbitt link to my purging poshmark is in my bio 😝 #family #sober #happilymarried #inlove
