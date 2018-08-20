De straffe strijd tegen de kilo's van 'Queen of Porn' Jenna Jameson jv

De wereldberoemde ex-pornoster maakte een moeilijke periode mee, onder meer door haar verslavingen. Maar de ontmoeting met haar 'soulmate' Lior Bitton was een kantelmoment. Vorig jaar in april kreeg het koppel een dochtertje. Sindsdien gaat Jameson een nieuwe strijd aan: die tegen de overtollige kilo's. Met succes. Op Instagram showt ze trots het markante resultaat.

Ze is nog altijd de 'Queen of Porn' en een 's werelds bekendste pornosterren ooit. De nu 44-jarige Amerikaanse Jenna Jameson werd als Jennifer Marie (Jenna) Massoli in Las Vegas geboren. Al op haar achttiende werd ze stripper en even later zette ze de stap naar naaktmodel. Ze prijkte onder meer op de covers van Penthouse en Hustler. Maar ze ging nog een stapje verder en werd pornoactrice. Haar eerste erotische film dateert van 1993, toen ze 19 was. Meteen een enorm succes. Ze werkte tussendoor soms ook in het 'gewone' circuit, zoals met haar rol in Private Parts, Howard Sterns semi-autobiografische film uit 1997.

Maar haar beroemdheid dankt ze toch voornamelijk aan de pornosector. Ze speelde daarin heel wat awards bij elkaar en bracht het zelfs tot wassen beeld in Madame Tussauds. In 2000 lanceerde ze haar eigen pornobedrijf ClubJenna. Tegen 2015 draaide haar firma een omzet van maar liefst 30 miljoen dollar.

In 2008 zei ze de pornowereld vaarwel, maar maakte in 2013 nog een soort van comeback als webcammodel. Om financiële redenen: verslavingen en neerslachtigheid hadden haar zwaar parten gespeeld.

Drie jaar geleden besloot ze dan om het helemaal over een andere boeg te gooien. Ze zou haar demonen stevig aanpakken: geen alcohol of andere drugs meer. Ze bekeerde zich ook tot het jodendom zodat ze met haar Israëlische zakenman Lior Bitton, die ze haar "soulmate" noemt, kon trouwen. In april vorig jaar zag hun dochtertje Batel Lu het levenslicht. Door de zwangerschap waren er wel wat voor Jameson ongewenste kilo's bijgekomen en die wou ze weer zo snel mogelijk doen verdwijnen. Zonder radicaal te diëten, maar met yoga, gezonder eten en meer beweging.

Het resultaat is verbluffend. Er vlogen zomaar eventjes dertig kilo's af. Ondanks haar onzekerheid in het begin. "Ik vreesde dat ik de kilo's er niet zou afkrijgen in nuchtere toestand", schreef ze op haar Instagram. Ze gaf aan haar fans grif toe dat ze in het verleden "makkelijk mager kon blijven", doordat ze drugs nam. "De combinatie van nuchter zijn en overgewicht was nieuw voor mij", aldus Jameson. Maar ze slaagde met glans: ze bleef nuchter én vermagerde. "Nu kan ik echt zeggen dat ik mentaal stérk ben."