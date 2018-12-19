De prijs voor de opvallendste kerstboom gaat naar Ariana Grande TK

Geen traditionele kerstboom voor Ariana Grande dit jaar. De zangeres pakte het helemaal anders aan en heeft haar boom omgekeerd aan het plafond gehangen. Dat is te zien op een foto die haar broer Frankie op Instagram heeft gepost.

Waarom Grande precies voor deze boom koos? Dat legde ze uit aan een reporter van TMZ: "Omdat het leven soms ook op z'n kop kan staan", klonk het. Qua versiering houdt 'Ari' het ook sober dit jaar. Ze heeft gekozen voor zwarte kaarsen, zwarte kerstsokken en wat groene takken op de schoorsteenmantel.

De zangeres lijkt weinig behoefte te hebben aan uitbundige kerstversieringen, vermoedelijk omdat haar ex-vriend Mac Miller in september overleed aan een overdosis drugs. Niet lang daarna zette ze zelf een punt achter haar verloving met komiek Pete Davidson, die hierdoor een flinke klap kreeg. Hij postte vorige week online dat hij 'niet langer op deze aarde wil zijn', wat zeer alarmerend was voor zijn familie en vrienden. Pete kampt al jaren met mentale problemen, iets waarover hij altijd open is geweest, maar deze noodkreet maakte veel indruk. Grande zocht hem op om steun te bieden, maar werd niet binnengelaten door de beveiligers van Davidson.