De ‘Friends’ zijn weer voltallig: ook Matthew Perry zit nu op Instagram SDE

06 februari 2020

18u51

Bron: Instagram 0 Celebrities Het heeft even geduurd, maar nu zit ook Matthew Perry (50) op Instagram. Daarmee is hij de laatste ‘Friends’-acteur die een account aanmaakt, sinds Jennifer Aniston in oktober vorig jaar haar eerste foto deelde.

Het was Lisa Kudrow die het nieuws bekend maakte op de sociale netwerksite. “Eindelijk! Joepie! Ik kan mijn ogen niet geloven. Welkom bij Instagram Matthew Perry!”, schreef ze bij een foto uit de oude doos van Matthew en zichzelf. Matthew zelf heeft nog geen beelden gedeeld op zijn account. Wel wist hij al zo'n 85.000 volgers te verzamelen.

Benieuwd of hij het beter gaat doen dan zijn collega Jennifer Aniston. Zij wist op amper twee dagen tijd maar liefst 12,9 miljoen volgers te verzamelen, wat haar een Guiness World Record opleverde voor een miljoen volgers binnen de snelste tijd. Ze ‘versloeg’ daarmee prins Harry en zijn vrouw Meghan, die daarvoor het record in handen hadden. Inmiddels heeft ‘Jen’ al meer dan 26,9 miljoen volgers. Daarmee is ze veruit de populairste ‘Friends’-acteur op Instagram.