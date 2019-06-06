De droomvrouw van de piepjonge Alex Rodriguez? Huidig verloofde Jennifer Lopez SD

16u39 1 Celebrities In 1998 was Alex Rodriguez een 23-jarige honkballer die popzangeres Jennifer Lopez (49) nog nooit ontmoet had. Maar toen hem gevraagd werd met wie hij graag eens op date zou willen gaan, was zijn antwoord klaar en duidelijk.

“Jennifer Lopez", antwoordde een lachende en erg jonge Alex Rodriguez snel toen hem gevraagd werd met wie hij graag eens op date zou willen gaan. “Hopelijk kunnen jullie een afspraakje voor me regelen”, voegde hij er nog fijntjes aan toe. Twintig jaar later heeft het filmpje een hele andere betekenis gekregen, aangezien de voormalige honkballer ondertussen verloofd is met de zangeres.

Hij deelde het recent opgedoken filmpje op zijn eigen Instagram-pagina en schreef erbij: “Ik had gewoon zo’n gevoel.” Ook zijn verloofde kon ermee lachen, en antwoordde: “Oh help, dit is te grappig.” Waarop Rodriguez nog eens reageerde: “Wanneer je het weet, weet je het gewoon.”

Lopez en Rodriguez leerden elkaar pas in 2005 kennen, toen ze beiden nog met iemand anders getrouwd waren. In 2017 sloeg de vonk tussen hen wel over. Eerder dit jaar vroeg hij haar ten huwelijk.