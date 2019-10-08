Dawson uit ‘Dawson’s Creek’ wordt voor de zesde keer vader KDL

08 oktober 2019

14u08

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities ‘Dawson’s Creek’-acteur James Van Der Beek (42) en zijn vrouw Kimberly Brook hebben groot nieuws. Het stel verwacht hun zesde kind.

“Fantastisch om te kunnen aankondigen dat dit kleine zonnestraaltje ons heeft uitverkoren als zijn of haar familie. We hebben ervoor gekozen om de eerste echo te doen met de draaiende camera’s van ‘Dancing With The Stars’ erbij, iets waarvan we dachten dat nooit te doen. Maar Kimberly en ik hebben al drie van deze momenten meegemaakt waarbij er geen hartje klopte of er geen baby was. Daarom wilden we dit nu delen”, schrijft James op Instagram.

“Een miskraam is iets waar mensen nauwelijks over spreken en in het grootste geheim doorstaan. Maar daar zou geen schaamte over moeten zijn, net zo goed als dat je jezelf te tijd moet geven om van zoiets te herstellen. We besloten de test te ondergaan en wisten niet wat de uitslag zou worden. Hiermee hoopten we het stigma rondom miskramen weg te krijgen en mensen te inspireren om om hulp te vragen wanneer ze dat nodig hebben. Gelukkig voor ons was het dit keer wel goed nieuws en huilden we tranen van geluk,” aldus James, die momenteel als kandidaat meedoet aan de Amerikaanse ‘Dancing With The Stars’.

James en Kimberly hebben al vijf kinderen: Olivia (9), Joshua (7), Annabel Leah (5), Emilia (3) en Gwendolyn (1). De twee trouwden in 2010.