Dave Grohl bezorgt brandweermannen een warme maaltijd SD

14 november 2018

08u57

Bron: ANP 0 Celebrities Dave Grohl heeft zich van zijn beste kant laten zien door maaltijden te bereiden voor de brandweermannen die de bosbranden in Los Angeles proberen te bestrijden. De zanger van The Foo Fighters bezocht een aantal kazernes, die hij voorzag van een maaltijd bereid door zijn bedrijfje Backbeat Barbeque.

Op het Instagram-account van Kazerne 68 in Calabasas werd een foto gepost met een dankbaar bericht: “Het was te gek om Dave Grohl op bezoek te krijgen vandaag! Hij trakteerde ons ook op heerlijk eten, dank je wel Dave!” “Hoe cool is dit?”, schreef de vrouw van een moedige brandweerman. “Dave en zijn familie brachten een lekkere verse maaltijd naar de kazerne waar mijn man werkt.”

Dave zelf postte ook op sociale media, vanuit zijn Backbeat Barbeque account. “Grote dank aan de brandweer van Los Angeles, waarvan ik gisteravond vele medewerkers heb ontmoet. Het was een eer om voor jullie te mogen koken.”

Sterren in de bres

Ook Miley Cyrus en Liam Hemsworth, die hun huis in vlammen zagen opgaan, hebben een eerbetoon gebracht aan de brandweermannen. “Het zijn hartverscheurende dagen geweest. Het enige dat overeind is blijven staan is de liefde”, schrijft Liam op Instagram. “Veel mensen in Malibu en de omliggende gebieden hebben hun huis verloren en mijn hart gaat uit naar iedereen die hiermee te maken heeft gehad. Ik heb gisteren de dag doorgebracht in Malibu met mensen uit onze gemeenschap en het is werkelijk geweldig om te zien hoe iedereen samenkomt en samenwerkt om elkaar te helpen. Bedankt aan de heldhaftige brandweermannen. Deze zware tegenslag zal ons alleen maar sterker maken.”

Het paar doneerde maar liefst 500.000 dollar (442.700 euro) aan The Malibu Foundation om zo bij te dragen aan het herstel van hun woonplaats. Het zal gebruikt worden om de kosten te dekken voor onder andere financiële hulp aan bewoners, eerste hulpverlening, het opbouwen van verwoeste huizen en het herstellen van natuurparken en de woonplekken voor dieren in die parken.