Daarom houdt Mindy Kaling de identiteit van dochter Katherine’s vader geheim

14 juni 2019

Bron: NYT 0 Celebrities In december 2017 beviel Mindy Kaling (39) van een dochtertje, Katherine. Wie de vader van het meisje is, weet niemand. De actrice - die single was toen ze zwanger werd - houdt de lippen stijf op elkaar over zijn identiteit. En daar heeft ze een goede reden voor, vertelt ze aan The New York Times.

Mindy Kaling vertelt in The New York Times dat ze er heel bewust voor kiest om de identiteit van Katherine’s vader geheim te houden. “Mijn gevoel is dat totdat ik er met mijn dochter over kan praten, ik het ook niet met iemand anders ga bespreken”, zegt de actrice. “Ik denk dat mensen vaak verbaasd zijn dat iemand zoals ik, die zo open lijkt op sociale media en dingen schrijft die uit het leven gegrepen lijken, dat soort dingen toch graag privé houdt.”

Het zal dus nog even duren vooraleer we de identiteit van de vader te weten zullen komen - als Kaling het al ooit openbaar zal maken. Katherine is nog maar twee jaar oud en veel te jong om zulke dingen te begrijpen. Voorlopig genieten moeder en dochter dan ook volop van elkaar. “Ik ben erg ongeduldig, en een baby vereist een hoeveelheid geduld waar ik me op voorhand wel zorgen over maakte", vertelt Kaling. “Maar ze vertellen je dat dat wezentje zo op je zal lijken en dat het zo lief en schattig is, dat je uiteraard niet zo ongeduldig bent als dat je met een vreemdeling zou zijn, of met iemand die voor je werkt.”