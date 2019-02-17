Countryzangeres Miranda Lambert is opnieuw getrouwd MVO

17 februari 2019

08u50 0 Celebrities Miranda Lambert is opnieuw getrouwd. Op Instagram onthult de 35-jarige countryzangeres dat ze in het huwelijksbootje is gestapt met Brendan McLoughlin, die ze de liefde van haar leven noemt. E! News zocht uit dat Miranda haar jawoord gaf op 26 januari in de regio rond Nashville in de Amerikaanse staat Tennessee.

“Na Valentijnsdag wil ik nog een nieuwtje delen. Ik heb de liefde van mijn leven ontmoet en we zijn getrouwd”, schrijft ze bij een foto van de ceremonie. Op de huwelijksfoto is te zien dat ze een ivoorkleurige trouwjurk droeg met lange mouw. Het is overigens de eerste keer dat ze op sociale media melding maakt van McLoughlin. In augustus zei ze nog dat ze happy single was.

Tot vorig jaar april had Miranda Lambert twee jaar lang een relatie met muzikant Anderson East. Miranda was eerder vier jaar lang getrouwd met Blake Shelton, die inmiddels een relatie heeft met Gwen Stefani.