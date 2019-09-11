Corrigerend ondergoed brengt Kim Kardashian na enkele minuten al 1,8 miljoen euro op KDL

13u24

Bron: ANP 0 Showbizz Amper enkele minuten nadat Kim Kardashian haar collectie van corrigerend ondergoed, SKIMS, lanceerde, bracht die haar al 1,8 miljoen euro op.

Doordat fans al voor de lancering stonden te popelen om de items, die elk niet goedkoper zijn dan 90 euro, aan te schaffen, lag de website tijdelijk plat en werd de collectie een uur later dan gepland online gezet. Maar nadien ging het dus snel: de broekjes, hemdjes en topjes verkochten ook na die eerste minuten nog als zoete broodjes en vrijwel alles was in een mum van tijd uitverkocht.

Kim kondigde haar ondergoedlijn eerder dit jaar aan, maar had deze in eerste instantie ‘Kimono’ genoemd. Na kritiek op deze naam, die respectloos zou zijn tegenover de traditionele Japanse mantel, paste ze die aan.