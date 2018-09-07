Complete verrassing: Robbie Williams en Ayda Field kondigen aan dat ze er een dochtertje bij hebben MVO

07 september 2018

10u13 0 Celebrities Volledig uit het niets kondigden Robbie Williams en zijn vrouw, Ayda Field, vandaag aan dat ze opnieuw ouders geworden zijn. Ze verwelkomden een dochtertje via een surrogaatmoeder.

Het koppel is momenteel samen te zien als juryleden in 'The X Factor', maar hoewel ze constant in de spotlight stonden hadden ze een groot geheim. Ze waren namelijk in verwachting van een nieuwe spruit, die ondertussen op de wereld is gezet.

Het meisje heet Colette, en haar handje is te zien op Instagram. "Ik zie daar een extra handje," schrijft Ayda bij de foto. "We hebben een speciaal geheim bewaard! We zijn dolgelukkig om jullie nu te kunnen vertellen dat we een dochtertje hebben gekregen. Welkom, Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams! Het is een lange en moeilijke weg geweest om hier te geraken, dat is de reden dat we het niemand hebben verteld. Families zijn er in alle vormen, en deze kleine meid, die biologisch gezien onze dochter is, werd gedragen door een geweldige surrogaatmoeder, die we eeuwig dankbaar zijn. We zijn zo blij dat we onze kleine meid in ons leven hebben en dat de wereld waarin we leven dit mogelijk maakt."

Net als bij de geboorte van hun twee zoontjes, Teddy en Charlie, vragen Robbie en Ayda om de privacy van hun gezin te respecteren.